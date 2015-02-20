Posted on February 20, 2015 | 11:57 p.m.

Source: Seeple Family

Courtney Lodge Seeple of Santa Barbara — husband, father, brother, grandfather, amigo — loved life and his family. He passed away on February 18, 2015, at the age of 66 at his home in Santa Barbara, California.

He was beloved by his wife of 40 years, Alix; his son, Justin, and daughter, Devon; his sister, Kim; and grandchildren Emmy, Jackson, Maggie and Skyler.

He loved walking the beach, getting high on life, traveling, hiking, swimming, fishing, enjoying fine wine and was a passionate fan of music. He had an eclectic taste in music that spanned from enjoying Ry Cooder and Neil Young, to Motown and Smokey Robinson. Never a musician, but an avid concert goer, he could name any tune in three notes and recently decided to take up the ukulele. He was truly the coolest dude!

Everyone who met Courtney instantly became his best friend, drawn by his compassion for life, people and his quirky sense of humor.

Courtney began honing his great personality in Van Nuys, where he attended Birmingham High School, and he refined it with a stopover in Northern California. The last 15 years, Courtney has lived in Santa Barbara.

His career in real estate development spanned from 1971 to the present, from his first job in Australia and Los Angeles in the 1970s to the Bay Area during the 1980s and ’90s, to Santa Barbara during the 2000s.

A memorial service will be held at Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara, at 11 a.m. Monday, February 23.