Cousteaus Accept Attenborough Award for Nature Filmmaking at Premiere of ‘Secret Ocean’

Jean-Michel Cousteau reflects on his father, ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, at a screening for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Jean-Michel Cousteau remembers people asking his father, legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, what he expected to find while diving under the ocean.

"He would always respond, 'If I knew, I wouldn't go,'" Cousteau recalled to a packed audience at the Arlington Theatre on Wednesday night, where he and his children, Fabien and Celine, received an Attenborough Award for Excellence in Nature Filmmaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

That spirit of exploration is alive and well, if Wednesday's event is any indication.

Wednesday was the world premiere of Secret Ocean, a 3D film produced by Cousteau's Ocean Futures Society, and gave viewers a look at some never-before-seen footage of life at the bottom of the ocean.

The film began with black and white footage of Jacques Cousteau diving in 1945, and Jean-Michel narrated over the scenes, calling his father "the skinny Frenchman."

The movie then transitioned from Cousteau's foundation of early sea exploration to the cutting edge of ocean filmmaking today, with opening scenes showing the building blocks of ocean life, phosphorescent plankton, shimmering in 3D on the big screen.

Sea creatures from the bizarre but beautiful Basket Star to the patterned Sea Hares to an octopus captured between shimmering colors and striations all delighted the audience, which had filled the Arlington Theatre almost to capacity.

SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling recalled the Attenborough Award's inception, and remembered the life of Mike DeGruy, a famed cinematographer who had won multiple Emmy Awards for his work capturing life under the ocean on film before his death in a helicopter crash in 2012.

DeGruy was instrumental in the Attenborough Award coming to be, Durling said.

"We passionately loved Mike," Durling told the audience. "We can feel him tonight."

DeGruy's widow, Mimi, was on stage Wednesday to present the award to the Cousteaus.

Actor Tim Matheson, who had been close friends with DeGruy and Durling, moderated a panel discussion with the Cousteaus after the film's screening, where Jean-Michel led off, talking about the first time he went scuba diving, when his father pushed him over the edge of a boat at 7 years old.

Celine is also working on a documentary, expected to come out in the fall of 2016, that documents the life of indigenous people in the Vale Jo Davari region of the Amazon Rainforest, and some of her work to those tribes was showcased to the audience.

Fabien's work was also on display, including his Mission 31 project, in which he lived for 31 days in an underwater habitat, exceeding his grandfather's record. The effort wasn't to break the record, he said, but to refocus attention back on the ocean, and he was able to "invite the world" into the project by hosting Skype sessions with school classes and Google hangouts.

"The goal was to get people immersed into this last frontier on our planet," he said.

At the heart of the family's mission is education, about ocean care and conservation and the message that human beings are interconnected with their environments.

"How can people change their behavior if the don't know what's going on? Education is key," Jean-Michel said.

Hope in that the younger generation will embrace conservation is what keeps him going each day, he told Matheson: "I'm a believer that the generation of tomorrow will make much better decisions."

