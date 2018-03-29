Cox Business Kicks Off ‘Boost a Business Santa Barbara’ in Wake of Mudslides

In the aftermath of the devastating mudslides, Cox Business is partnering with Santa Barbara business organizations to launch “Boost a Business Santa Barbara,” a campaign that will include a series of TV spots and other promotional elements highlighting local businesses and encouraging consumers throughout Southern California to shop Santa Barbara.

“With the closure of Highway 101 after the deadly mudslides, local businesses lost millions of dollars, not to mention the personal impact to themselves and their families,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president for Cox in Santa Barbara. “We are so proud to support our local businesses and the community as we all rebuild and recover together.”

To kick off the “Boost a Business Santa Barbara” campaign, a free event aimed at local businesses was held at the Impact Hub Chapala Center on Wednesday in downtown Santa Barbara where Cox Business hosted “Lunch Is on Us” (#LunchIsOnUsSB), providing free lunch to 350 people and raffling off gift cards purchased from local businesses hit hard by the mudslides.

Cox also is providing free air time to the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce to run promotional spots that also will air in Orange County and Palos Verdes during National Small Business Week (April 29-May 5) and run through the beginning of summer.

In addition, Cox’s YurView network will produce a segment for its Doing More show on Cox 8 that will highlight Santa Barbara businesses. The Doing More segment will air in all Cox markets throughout Southern California to encourage those outside of Santa Barbara to visit the area and help boost Santa Barbara businesses.

— Joe Camero is a communications specialist for Cox Communications.