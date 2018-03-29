Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:30 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Cox Business Kicks Off ‘Boost a Business Santa Barbara’ in Wake of Mudslides

By Joe Camero for Cox Communications | March 29, 2018 | 10:12 a.m.

In the aftermath of the devastating mudslides, Cox Business is partnering with Santa Barbara business organizations to launch “Boost a Business Santa Barbara,” a campaign that will include a series of TV spots and other promotional elements highlighting local businesses and encouraging consumers throughout Southern California to shop Santa Barbara.

“With the closure of Highway 101 after the deadly mudslides, local businesses lost millions of dollars, not to mention the personal impact to themselves and their families,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president for Cox in Santa Barbara. “We are so proud to support our local businesses and the community as we all rebuild and recover together.”

To kick off the “Boost a Business Santa Barbara” campaign, a free event aimed at local businesses was held at the Impact Hub Chapala Center on Wednesday in downtown Santa Barbara where Cox Business hosted “Lunch Is on Us” (#LunchIsOnUsSB), providing free lunch to 350 people and raffling off gift cards purchased from local businesses hit hard by the mudslides.

Cox also is providing free air time to the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce to run promotional spots that also will air in Orange County and Palos Verdes during National Small Business Week (April 29-May 5) and run through the beginning of summer.

In addition, Cox’s YurView network will produce a segment for its Doing More show on Cox 8 that will highlight Santa Barbara businesses. The Doing More segment will air in all Cox markets throughout Southern California to encourage those outside of Santa Barbara to visit the area and help boost Santa Barbara businesses.

— Joe Camero is a communications specialist for Cox Communications.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 