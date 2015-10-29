Cox Cares Donates $10,000 to Six Local Nonprofits

Advice

The Cox Cares Foundation has awarded $10,000 to six Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations. The funds will go toward programs that focus on youth, education, military and conservation.

An additional $5,000 will be awarded to the organization with the most votes and retweets in an online and Twitter public voting campaign that runs through Oct. 30, 2015.

The public can visit Cox Cares Foundation or Cox California’s Twitter page to cast a vote for one of the six nonprofit grant recipients they feel is most in need of the additional $5,000. Votes must be cast by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 30, 2015.

The Cox Cares Foundation 2015 Nonprofit Grant recipients for Santa Barbara include the following:

At-risk youth and others will perform habitat restoration at the San Marcos Foothills Preserve, a County of Santa Barbara open space, while learning about the value of the environment and about conservation principles.

Teens in the county's alternative detention program and others will help restore natural vegetation where native animals thrive, while learning about the value of natural ecosystems from experienced biologists.

Coalition for Sustainable Transportation

COAST provides advocacy, education and outreach to improve transportation options in the Santa Barbara and Ventura Regions, promoting rail, bus, bike and pedestrian access.

Through Helmets for Kids, COAST fits bike helmets on children for free or minimal cost.

Easy Lift Transportation

Children's Accessible Transportation (CAT) offers transportation to less advantaged children of Santa Barbara to reach the many local youth-serving programs.

Easy Lift has collaborated with over 50 groups and in the past twelve months, providing more than 8,700 rides.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County

Habitat for Humanity looks to build three new affordable homes in Carpinteria on Sawyer Avenue; repair five neighborhood homes through the A Brush With Kindness home repair program; and provide a homeownership readiness curriculum to the planned homeowners for the Sawyer Avenue homes, equipping them with the tools and skills to become successful and long-term homeowners.

Jodi House

The Jodi House Brain Injury Support program is designed to assist the brain injury survivor to return to the community at the highest possible level of functioning. It comprises community integration, supported living services and vocational supported services (VSS).

VSS help brain injury survivors learn the skills necessary to gain meaningful employment or volunteer positions.

Soroptimist Safety Town – Soroptimist International Santa Barbara

Safety Town, a summer safety education program underserved pre/post kindergarteners, is designed to develop and build a foundation of safety knowledge and awareness in order to reduce the potential for injury and lower morbidity and mortality rates of children.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, the Cox Cares Foundation provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors, Innovation in Education grants to local schools and grants to non-profit organizations.

A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

— Joe Camero represents the Cox Cares Foundation.