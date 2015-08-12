Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:04 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Cox Cares Welcoming Applications from Non Profits for Grants

By Ceanne Guerra represents Cox Cares Foundation | August 12, 2015 | 12:55 p.m.

The Cox Cares Foundation will award $10,000 in grants to Santa Barbara non-profit organizations to support initiatives that focus on youth, education, military and conservation and sustainability. 

Applications are currently being accepted online at cox-cares.org and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2015. Winners will be notified Oct. 12.

The Cox Cares Foundation advisory board, made up of 14 Cox employee volunteers, will consider requests of $500–2,500. All grant recipients will also be eligible to compete for the chance to win an additional $5,000. 

In order to apply, organizations must meet the following qualifications:

» Be a 501(c)3 non-profit organization
» Be located or provide services in Santa Barbara
» Show measurable results from the program and complete a post grant evaluation form
» Provide information on program outreach components including website and social media

This will be the Foundation’s third year awarding local nonprofit grants to organizations committed to the Santa Barbara community. Among those awarded in 2014 include Explore Ecology and the Santa Barbara Y.

With the support of a $1,000 Cox Cares Nonprofit Grant, the Explore Ecology school garden program was able to connect over 8,000 local students across 35 schools with their environment and their food through weekly, hands on lessons in the garden.

Students and teachers utilize the garden as an outdoor classroom, where learning spans all areas of instruction; science, math, language arts, engineering, art and many more. Students plant a seed, care for it, study it, watch it grow and ultimately eat the fruits of their labor. 

Explore Ecology Garden Educator Bianca Pisano tells a garden success story. 

“After what seemed like forever, we finally had a full grown, beautiful broccoli head to harvest. The kids cheered as we cut the broccoli from its stem and waited anxiously as I prepared the summerland salad," she said. "Almost everyone in the school wanted to try their homegrown summerland salad and many came back begging for seconds and thirds. The teachers were amazed by how excited the kids were to eat salad since most of them won't eat or touch it when it comes with lunch. We are all looking forward to seeing how this excitement for healthy food will manifest in their daily lives.”

At the new Haley Street Youth and Family Y, the $1,000 Cox Cares Nonprofit Grant made possible an eight-week Youth Poetry Writing Workshop for youth ages 12 to 17.

Being exposed to poetry dealing with issues of Chicano identity, the youths found inspiration to produce original poetry of their own. In a neighborhood where many parents have to work multiple jobs, kids need a place to go where they are safe and taken care of, but a place that does not cost a lot of money. 

Haley Street Y member Antonia Velasco says “Me motiva a continuar trabajando mejorar mi propia salud y bienestar por que me siento muy bien haciendo ejercicio. Estoy muy contenta y porque estan mis niños con migo. Desde que empezando venir al Y he aprendido mucho sobre actividades. Es un lugar muy seguro. Gracias."

I am motivated to continue working to improve my health and wellness because I feel very good when exercising. I am very happy because I have my children here with me. Since I have been coming to the Y I have learned a lot about being active. It is a very safe place. Thank you.”

About Cox Cares Foundation

The philanthropic arm of Cox Communications, the Cox Cares Foundation, is funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company.

The foundation provides scholarships to students, grants to non-profit organizations, and funds programs that improve the quality of life for children and families throughout Southern California.

For more information about the Cox Cares Foundation, visit www.cox-cares.org.

—Ceanne Guerra represents Cox Cares Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 