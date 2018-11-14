Wednesday, November 14 , 2018, 2:30 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Cox Charities Gives $10,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

By Denise Scatena for Cox Charities | November 14, 2018 | 9:17 a.m.

Cox Charities has awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to five Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations to fund programs focused on youth, STEM education, and providing basic living needs such as clothing and food to low-income families.

Each recipient received a $2,000 grant for its program, which helps improve the quality of life for children and families in Santa Barbara County. The Cox Charities 2018 Nonprofit Grant recipients for Santa Barbara are:

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara: The grant will fund STEM education through hands-on and group learning, as well as the purchase of 12 Sphero SPRK+ educational robots, six tablets and supplies.

» Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA): CASA operates a volunteer advocacy program to support children who are in foster care due to abuse or neglect. The volunteers (CASAs) advocate in the child’s best interest in court and other settings. The grant will help fund recruitment, screening and training for CASAs.

» Hospice of Santa Barbara: Following the devastating Thomas Fire and deadly mudslides in January, schools experienced a spike in counseling for students. The grant will help support operating costs for school counseling.

» Organic Soup Kitchen: The grant will support soup deliveries to low-income cancer patients who have special food needs due to their treatment, which can cause nausea and difficulty swallowing. Organic Soup Kitchen provides eco-conscious, nutritious and comforting soup to cancer patients.

» Unity Shoppe: The grant will help provide new school clothing and supplies to children in need. Unity Shoppe, which serves nearly 12,000 children annually, buys clothing from Close-Out Convention, where each item costs 10 cents.

Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

— Denise Scatena for Cox Charities.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 