Cox Charities Gives $10,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

Cox Charities has awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to five Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations to fund programs focused on youth, STEM education, and providing basic living needs such as clothing and food to low-income families.

Each recipient received a $2,000 grant for its program, which helps improve the quality of life for children and families in Santa Barbara County. The Cox Charities 2018 Nonprofit Grant recipients for Santa Barbara are:

» Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara: The grant will fund STEM education through hands-on and group learning, as well as the purchase of 12 Sphero SPRK+ educational robots, six tablets and supplies.

» Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA): CASA operates a volunteer advocacy program to support children who are in foster care due to abuse or neglect. The volunteers (CASAs) advocate in the child’s best interest in court and other settings. The grant will help fund recruitment, screening and training for CASAs.

» Hospice of Santa Barbara: Following the devastating Thomas Fire and deadly mudslides in January, schools experienced a spike in counseling for students. The grant will help support operating costs for school counseling.

» Organic Soup Kitchen: The grant will support soup deliveries to low-income cancer patients who have special food needs due to their treatment, which can cause nausea and difficulty swallowing. Organic Soup Kitchen provides eco-conscious, nutritious and comforting soup to cancer patients.

» Unity Shoppe: The grant will help provide new school clothing and supplies to children in need. Unity Shoppe, which serves nearly 12,000 children annually, buys clothing from Close-Out Convention, where each item costs 10 cents.

Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

— Denise Scatena for Cox Charities.