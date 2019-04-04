Pixel Tracker

Cox Charities Marks 20 Years of Giving With 20 Acts of Kindness in 2019

By Charla Batey for Cox Charities | April 4, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Cox Charities is celebrating 20 years of giving in California with 20 Acts of Kindness in Santa Barbara and other California communities served by Cox.

The acts of kindness will include funding more high school scholarships and grants to nonprofits this year, and some surprise donations that support local youth and families.

Funded by employee donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities is a philanthropic arm of Cox established in San Diego in 1999.

“Cox has always supported our community through our corporate philanthropy,” said Sam Attisha, senior vice president and region manager for Cox in California. “In 1999, our employees said they wanted to help give back and support their community too, so we established Cox Charities to support their philanthropic spirit.”

A diverse volunteer board of employees oversees Cox Charities and its giving programs, which have contributed more than $5.5 million back into local communities, including Santa Barbara, San Diego, Orange County, and Palos Verdes.

“Cox Charities gives employees like me an opportunity to complement our company’s community giving and make a difference in the community we serve and live in," said board member Gary Ringer. "Through our volunteer hours and donations we are able to serve even more youth, veterans and families in our local neighborhoods.

“Living and working in the community that we’re supporting enables us to identify the people, programs and organizations most in need as well as set the example for our children, neighbors and customers.”

Each year, Cox Charities awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors through its Cox Scholars program and grants to local nonprofits to fund programs focused on youth, education, diversity and inclusion, and conservation.

Cox Scholars scholarship recipients will be announced in May. Nonprofit grant applications will be accepted in the fall.

For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

— Charla Batey for Cox Charities.

 

