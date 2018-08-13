Cox Communications Adds Spanish-Language Resources to Free Digital Academy

At the national convention of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Cox Communications announced the expansion of the Cox Digital Academy to include free Spanish-language resources designed to broaden opportunities for the Hispanic population through technology.

Cox Digital Academy, part of Cox’s commitment to narrow the digital divide, offers valuable online resource for parents, students and educators seeking to improve their digital skills. Cox also is supporting the convention by educating families about the discounted home Internet service available through its Connect2Compete program.

“We are committed to giving every child the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Cox Communications President Pat Esser said. “Digital skills and access to a fast and reliable Internet connection are essential to thrive in today’s world. Cox’s expanded Connect2Compete program includes digital literacy training tools in local libraries and online through the free Cox Digital Academy. As we continue to meet the needs of the communities that we serve, we are proud to add articles and videos that are available in Spanish and English.”

The Cox Digital Academy features content, tools and resources from Common Sense Media, EVERFI and the Public Library Association. Spanish-language resources available through the Cox Digital Academy range from computer and Internet basics to educational games for students of all ages. Examples of Spanish-language content include, but are not limited to:

» How to use media and tech to raise bilingual kids

» Overview of how to effectively use parental controls

» Facts about online predators, cyber bullying and general bullying

» Cyber safety, including social media tips and warning signs

» Apps designed to help students boost their math skills over summer vacation

» Kindergarten readiness resources

A team of bilingual Cox brand ambassadors demonstrated the digital academy resources at the LULAC convention and showcased Connect2Compete. Families with at least one K-12 student living in public housing or qualifying for a free or reduced school lunch through the National School Lunch Program are eligible to sign up for the Connect2Compete discounted Internet service at home, and also have free access to more than 500,000 Cox WiFi and Cable WiFi hotspots located in high-traffic areas nationwide. More than 350,000 people have benefitted from Connect2Compete since its creation.

Cox has a strong history of providing students and their families access to technology in the classroom, in the community and at home. Along with Connect2Compete and the Cox Digital Academy, Cox is dedicated to supporting local communities and technology adoption.

Cox has installed more than 100 technology centers at Boys & Girls Clubs of America clubhouses across the country, with each including computers, monitors, laptops, printers as well Internet service. The tech centers are designed to enable students to complete their school assignments and learn critical digital literacy skills that are important to their future success.

Click here for more information about the Cox Digital Academy.