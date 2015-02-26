Cox Communications ‘Disappointed’ by FCC Passage of Net Neutrality Proposal

The following statement from Cox Communications can be attributed to Dave Bialis, senior vice president and region manager for California.

“Cox is disappointed in today’s FCC’s decision to reclassify broadband as a Title II utility-style service using 80-year-old telephone regulations. Enacting Title II is an unnecessary government overreach that goes beyond net neutrality protections and is a risk to the Internet, which has been an ever increasing robust engine of commerce, communications and learning since its creation.

"The adoption of Title II regulations leaves open the distinct possibility of new taxes and increased costs for consumers. The FCC decision is sure to be challenged in court causing a great deal of uncertainty that will have an impact on future investments and innovation.

"To be clear, Cox fully supports the net neutrality principles of no blocking, nondiscrimination and transparency. We have abided by the original net neutrality rules even after they were overturned by the court.

"Our commitment to broadband in the 'light' regulatory environment allowed Cox to be an innovator and to invest in our broadband network to the tune of more than $15 billion in the last 10 years.

"It’s time for congressional action to deliver permanent net neutrality protections that we all support.”

— Ceanne Guerra is a public relations manager for Cox Communications.