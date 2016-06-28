Cox Communications Named Founding Corporate Partner of MOXI Museum

For many in Santa Barbara, Cox Communications brings consumers their favorite TV shows, allows them to stream movies and music at lightning fast speeds or maybe even provides home automation and security systems. Cox also has a proud history of supporting local community organizations and is now making a major contribution to MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation.

Cox will be a Founding Corporate Partner of the new science museum and is sponsoring a major exhibit in the museum’s courtyard.

“Supporting MOXI means so much to Cox, at both the local and corporate level,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president at Cox Communications. “As a family-owned and -operated business, we are deeply committed to youth and education, and we want to encourage the next generation to dream big and empower them to be the next great minds in tech.”

Cox is sponsoring the Hyperloop exhibit, which is a part of MOXI’s Fantastic Forces Courtyard. The exhibit demonstrates the principles behind Elon Musk’s Hyperloop transportation concept.

Guests will insert brightly colored scarves, representing trains, into a series of clear tubes and control the direction and flow of the trains with a series of valves to manipulate the air pressure powering them.

Cox is also providing fiber optic internet services that will power not only back-office operations but also many of the museum’s interactive exhibits.

It is worth noting that construction of MOXI was what sparked Cox to lay the fiber cabling needed to increase service to the lower State Street area.

“We are grateful to Cox for this monumental commitment to supporting MOXI and honored that our building, exhibits and offices are all going to be connected by Cox,” said Steve Hinkley, the museum’s president and CEO.

Cox’s sponsorship of the Hyperloop is one of many recent gift commitments to MOXI’s capital campaign.

In March, the museum took its fundraising efforts public, announcing it needed to raise the final $4 million of the campaign by the end of this year.

Since that announcement, an additional $1 million has been raised, bringing the museum’s fundraising total to $22 million.

With just six months left in 2016, MOXI is still seeking gifts of all sizes to complete the campaign. Donations can be made online at moxi.org or by calling 805.708.2282.

A limited number of naming and sponsorship opportunities remain. All gifts of $10,000 or more will be recognized on the museum’s Founding Donors Exhibit. The deadline to be included on this exhibit is June 30, 2016.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation will be a 21st-century museum dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.

Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s redeveloped tourist area at 125 State Street, it will be the county’s first LEED-certified museum serving children of all ages as well as lifelong learners.

The museum’s interactive exhibits, designed by award-winning museum planning firm Gyroscope, Inc., align with the national agenda to boost student achievement in math and science.

MOXI is currently engaged in a $25 million capital campaign to fund the building, exhibits and an endowment for the future.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, contact MOXI at 805.708.2282 or [email protected] or visit moxi.org.

— Martha Swanson is the marketing and communications manager at MOXI.