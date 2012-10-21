Cox Customers Hit by Outage of Television, Internet Services

A widespread outage affected Cox Communications customers in the Santa Barbara and Goleta areas Sunday, according to a company spokeswoman.
The outage, which affected a variety of Cox services — including cable television and Internet — began at mid-morning.
The spokeswoman said she did not know the number of customers affected, other than to say: “It’s a lot.”
Services were restored in at least some areas by early afternoon.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.