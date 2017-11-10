Cox Digital Academy Offers Free Online Resources to Make Learning Fun

Cox Communications has launched the Cox Digital Academy, an expansion of its Connect2Compete (C2C) program. Available to parents, students and educators seeking to improve their digital skills, the Cox Digital Academy will provide free online educational resources and training to increase digital competency in education, jobs, housing, social media and more.

The Cox Digital Academy provides content, tools and resources from Common Sense, EVERFI and the Public Library Association, covering:

» Computer and Internet basics, teaching users how to conduct web searches, create and manage email accounts, and how to navigate search engines.

» Educational games and resources for students and teachers, providing homework help, teaching strategies and more.

» Job skills, enabling parents to easily navigate job search engines, create resumes and fill out online applications.

» Social media and online safety, giving parents and children the tools to help prevent cyberbullying, learn about social media basics, and protect social media privacy.

» Online financial literacy, such as setting up or managing a checking account online and managing an online budget.

Cox supports local communities and technology adoption through the Cox Digital Academy and Connect2Compete. Since 2004, Cox Communications has installed 100 technology centers at Boys & Girls Clubs of America clubhouses throughout the country. Valued at $25,000, each Boys & Girls Club technology center includes computers, monitors, laptops, printers and Internet service, enabling the students to complete their school assignments and learn critical digital literacy skills that are important to their future success.

Since 2012, more than a quarter-million people have been connected to the Internet via Cox’s Connect2Compete program. For more information or to sign up for Connect2Compete, call 855.222.3252 or click here. Click here for more information about the Digital Academy.