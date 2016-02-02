Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Cox Joins United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s Make a Difference Campaign

By Carla Leal for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | February 2, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

Michael Baker speaking at a recent Make a Difference Campaign event.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) today announced that Cox Communications (Cox) was the founding corporate member of the UBGC’s 2016 Make a Difference Campaign (MAD).

The annual UBGC Make a Difference Campaign makes it easy for leading companies to invest annually in supporting great futures for local children at the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

“It did not surprise me at all that Cox Communications signed up as our first Make a Difference Sponsor,” said Michael Baker, CEO of the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. “Cox has been a tremendous corporate citizen and friend to our clubs. We are thrilled to have their leadership and support."

“We have enjoyed a meaningful relationship with the United Boys & Girls Club through the Cox Technology Center, and supporting the Club’s education programs and mission,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, public affairs manager for Cox Communications. “Through these initiatives, Cox is able to bridge the digital divide where our communities need it most to enable technology and innovation to flourish."

In addition to supporting great futures for local youth, companies that support the Make a Difference Campaign will also benefit from a comprehensive package of engagement and recognition benefits that are targeted to maximize exposure throughout the year including banners hung in all four Club Gymnasiums (Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc), a strong presence online and via social media and a high level of visibility as a sponsor of all four major events that will be held throughout 2016 to benefit UBGC (including the spring “Rally 4 Kids” and fall “Service to Youth” Gala). 

“We are excited for other companies to join with Cox in supporting our Make a Difference Campaign,” said Baker. “Their participation will truly make this a community partnership.”

For more information on the Make a Difference Campaign and how you can become involved, please contact Kristi Newton, vice president of advancement at 805.681.1315 or [email protected].

Carla Leal is the director of administrative services for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 