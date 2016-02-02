Cox Joins United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s Make a Difference Campaign

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) today announced that Cox Communications (Cox) was the founding corporate member of the UBGC’s 2016 Make a Difference Campaign (MAD).

The annual UBGC Make a Difference Campaign makes it easy for leading companies to invest annually in supporting great futures for local children at the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

“It did not surprise me at all that Cox Communications signed up as our first Make a Difference Sponsor,” said Michael Baker, CEO of the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. “Cox has been a tremendous corporate citizen and friend to our clubs. We are thrilled to have their leadership and support."

“We have enjoyed a meaningful relationship with the United Boys & Girls Club through the Cox Technology Center, and supporting the Club’s education programs and mission,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, public affairs manager for Cox Communications. “Through these initiatives, Cox is able to bridge the digital divide where our communities need it most to enable technology and innovation to flourish."

In addition to supporting great futures for local youth, companies that support the Make a Difference Campaign will also benefit from a comprehensive package of engagement and recognition benefits that are targeted to maximize exposure throughout the year including banners hung in all four Club Gymnasiums (Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc), a strong presence online and via social media and a high level of visibility as a sponsor of all four major events that will be held throughout 2016 to benefit UBGC (including the spring “Rally 4 Kids” and fall “Service to Youth” Gala).

“We are excited for other companies to join with Cox in supporting our Make a Difference Campaign,” said Baker. “Their participation will truly make this a community partnership.”

For more information on the Make a Difference Campaign and how you can become involved, please contact Kristi Newton, vice president of advancement at 805.681.1315 or [email protected].

— Carla Leal is the director of administrative services for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.