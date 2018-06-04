$110,000 in Cox Scholarships Available to Local High School Seniors

Cox Communications is offering $110,000 in college scholarships to Santa Barbara, San Diego County, Orange County, Palos Verdes-area college-bound students through its Cox Cares Foundation.

Cox Scholars scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who live in a Cox service area and dream of furthering their education.

Graduating high school seniors must file their completed application by Monday, Feb. 3. Winners will be notified in June. Recipients will be chosen based on their personal commitment to scholastic achievement while demonstrating the perseverance to overcome life’s challenges.

Cox Scholars scholarships are funded by the Cox Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cox Communications, through employee payroll donations that are matched 100 percent by Cox Communications. The Cox Cares Foundation is a fund of the San Diego Foundation, which administers the scholarships for all Cox Communications’ Southern California markets.

— Sarah Clark is the public affairs manager for Cox Communications.