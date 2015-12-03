Cox to Air A Salute to Teachers Gala Throughout Month of December

Advice

The Third Annual A Salute to Teachers gala presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) will air on Cox 8, from Dec. 5 - 27.

The show will run every Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m., and every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 p.m.

“Honored teachers and mentors along with their families, students, colleagues and friends will get to relive the evening’s celebration,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, manager of public affairs, Cox Communications. “Our Annual Salute to Teachers is an amazing way to honor our community’s educators and the important impact they have on future generations.”

Honored in the program include the following distinguished educators:

» 2016 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Brandon Sportel, Canalino Elementary School, Carpinteria Unified School District

» 2015-16 Distinguished New Educators: Christopher Hanna, Ellwood School, Goleta Union School District; Genevieve Bishop, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District; and Erin Van De Roovaart, Kermit McKenzie Jr. High School, Guadalupe Union School District

» 2015-16 Distinguished Mentors: Francisco Diaz Real, Lompoc High School, Lompoc Unified School District; Janis Spracher, Monte Vista School, Hope School District; and Clanci Chiu, Carpinteria Unified School District/SBCE

​» 2016 Santa Barbara County Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, Sarah Barthel, Lompoc High School, Lompoc Unified School District

Emceed by Andrew Firestone, the event took place Nov. 14, 2015, at the historic Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

Entertainment was provided by the 2015 Old Spanish Days Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Alexandra Freres and Ysabella Yturralde, and the Lompoc High School Drama and Choir, directed by Sarah Barthel.

The 2015 A Salute to Teachers is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross, Fielding Graduate University, Montecito Bank & Trust, Noozhawk and Village Properties.

— Joe Camero represents Cox Communications.