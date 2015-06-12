Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:09 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Cox, Trust for Public Land Name Jordan benShea as California’s 2015 Cox Conserves Hero

By Kirsten McLaughlin for Cox Communications | June 12, 2015 | 3:52 p.m.

Cox Conserves
Jordan benShea, California's 2015 Cox Conserves Hero, accepts $10,000 for nonprofit beneficiary the Community Environmental Council. (Cox Communications photo)

Cox Communications and The Trust for Public Land have announced Jordan benShea as California's 2015 Cox Conserves Hero. The Community Environmental Council, benShea's nonprofit beneficiary, received $10,000.

Representing Orange County, San Diego and Santa Barbara, the three finalists were chosen by judging panels from Cox's California service areas. The finalists then competed in an online public vote to be named California's Cox Conserves Hero.

BenShea has been instrumental in growing public awareness about the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens and is committed to the urban farm model. She also serves on the boards of the Community Environmental Council and Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association. She volunteers as a spokesperson for the organizations at community events to share her eco-experiences and encourage others to live a sustainable life.

The two runners-up each received $5,000 for their nonprofits of choice. James Pribram, representing Orange County, selected ECO-Warrior Foundation as his nonprofit of choice; San Diego finalist Derryl Williams chose Groundwork San Diego-Chollas Creek.

The program is sponsored locally by Bank of America and the University of San Diego and is supported by Orange County's KX 93.5.

Cox Conserves Heroes recognizes volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces. BenShea is the national program's 41st winner. Cox Conserves Heroes was created through a partnership between The Trust for Public Land and Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications, to honor local conservation volunteers. 

Through the Cox Conserves Heroes program, more than $500,000 has been donated to environmental nonprofits and nearly 150 volunteers have been honored. Cox Conserves Heroes also takes place in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Virginia.

For more information, visit CoxConservesHeroes.com or Facebook.

— Kirsten McLaughlin is the public affairs manager for Cox Communications.

