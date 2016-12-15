Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

CPA Firm Names Two New Partners: Joe Bishop and Tom Olson

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP | December 15, 2016 | 12:26 p.m.

The downtown Santa Barbara-based CPA firm of Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP has named CPAs Joe Bishop and Tom Olson as new partners.

The two new partners are members of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. NHH&Co. is a public accounting office founded by Bill Nasif in 1976.

Joe Bishop
Joe Bishop

Bishop works primarily with small- to medium-sized businesses and their owners. He specializes in wine clients and international exporters. He also provides taxation services including tax compliance, tax planning and accounting consulting.

Bishop joined NHH&Co. in 2010 after working in accounting and management at a local Fortune 500 company. Previously, he served as the accounting and operations manager at his family's mortgage banking company.

Bishop graduated with an accounting degree from San Diego State University in 1997; he also holds a California Real Estate Broker's license. Bishop is currently working on his master's degree in taxation with Golden Gate University.

Tom Olson
Tom Olson

Olson primarily works with closely held, small- to medium-sized businesses with an emphasis in tax preparation, compilations, and reviews in conjunction with providing business consulting. He has a background in financial statement auditing, which affords him intimate knowledge of companies from both an audit and tax perspective.

A Leadership Santa Barbara County alumni and former board member, Olson currently serves on local for-profit and non-profit boards of directors.

Previously,  Olson was an accountant at one of Santa Barbara's oldest and largest companies. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences from UCSB in 2003, returning later to complete his accounting education.

Bishop can be contacted at 979-9383 or email [email protected] Contact Olson at 979-9769 or email [email protected] The Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. office is at 104 W. Anapamu St., Suite B. Visit website at www.nhhco.com.

—  Jennifer Goddard Combs for Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP.

Photos left to right: Joe Bishop and Tom Olson
 

 
