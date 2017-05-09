CPA Lorraine McIntire Joins McGowan Guntermann

Lorraine McIntire, CPA, has joined the tax department of McGowan Guntermann, CPAs in Santa Barbara.

McIntire began her career with large public accounting firms in San Jose where she serviced venture capital, technology, software, hospitality, construction and retail industries.

More recently, she held global tax-director positions with software and technology companies in Silicon Valley and Carpinteria.

McIntire is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. She received her master’s degree in taxation from San Jose State University and bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly.

McIntire is past president of the Silicon Valley branch of Tax Executives Institute, where she held various officer/director roles. She served on the advisory committee for the San Jose State University Masters of Taxation and High Technology Tax Institute.

In addition to income tax, McIntire has experience in sales tax, property tax, international tax, transfer pricing, tax controversy, due diligence for mergers and acquisitions and taxation of employee benefits and stock options.

— Kathleen Jensen for McGowan Guntermann.