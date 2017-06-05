Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

CPUC Approves Area Code Overlay for 805 Region Including Santa Barbara County

The new 820 area code will start being assigned in June 2018 and extra dialing will be required to reach existing 805 numbers

The California Public Utilities Commission approved an area code overlay for the 805 region, and will be assigning the 820 area code to new numbers in the area starting in June 2018. Click to view larger
The California Public Utilities Commission approved an area code overlay for the 805 region, and will be assigning the 820 area code to new numbers in the area starting in June 2018.  (CPUC photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | June 5, 2017 | 4:07 p.m.

Santa Barbara County and the rest of the 805 area code region will get an additional area code starting next year, the California Public Utilities Commission decided late last month.

The 805-prefaced phone numbers serve most of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as parts of Monterey and Kern counties. The new area code, 820, will start being issued to new numbers in that region in June 2018, according to the CPUC. Existing numbers will keep the 805 area code.

Since there will be two area codes serving the same geographical area, Santa Barbarans and other 805-ers will have to start using a new dialing procedure (1 + 10-digit phone numbers) for local numbers starting next May.

Customers have the option to start using the new dialing procedure this November, the CPUC said.

The change was prompted by the shortage of 805 numbers, and the CPUC considered the overlay, which adds an area code to a region, and a geographic split option, where new and existing numbers in one half of the region would be given a new area code.

The overlay option was approved by the CPUC on May 25 and representatives held a public meeting in Santa Barbara in August regarding the plans.

Ahead of the change, the CPUC suggests people reprogram equipment to dial 1 + area code + number instead of seven digits; advise family members, friends and others to dial using the new method; when asking for someone else’s number, remember to ask for the area code too; and update items like stationery and checks to include the area code and phone number.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 