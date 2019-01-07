Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Opening For Santa Maria Eatery

Restaurant and retail store in process of hiring 225 full- and part-time workers for the Enos Ranch location

Fans of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store have just five more weeks to wait until the popular eatery opens in Santa Maria.

The third California location will open at 6 a.m. Feb. 11, Cracker Barrel representatives said Monday.

The new restaurant sits on the northeast corner of Betteravia and Bradley roads west of Highway 101.

Cracker Barrel at 905 E. Betteravia Road is one of the last additions to the massive Enos Ranch shopping center and reports of a Santa Maria location have sparked queries to Noozhawk about when it would open.

As the chain link fencing has been removed, Cracker Barrel has started advertising for employees.

The firm plans to hire 225 full and part-time employees “who will help us bring Cracker Barrel’s mission of ‘Pleasing People’ to Santa Maria,” a representative said.

Notices posted at the restaurant on Monday advised job seekers that interviews were occurring at the Holiday Inn, 2100 N. Broadway.

Applications for assorted restaurant and store jobs still are being accepted and can be found by clicking here.

Opening of the Cracker Barrel will quench the appetite of fans eager for the eatery’s homestyle food and unique shopping.

All Cracker Barrel stores have antique Americana décor on the walls, which its team customizes to each location.

Developers of Enos Ranch had said early during the approval process the site would include a Cracker Barrel, but confirmation did not come from the company until later.

Santa Maria planning commissioners gave their blessings to the plan in February.

In late June, temporary fencing circled the site near the Lowe’s and a construction trailer had been moved into place signaling the start of work as representatives confirmed plans for a February opening.

The 10,000-square-foot building, including a signature front porch, will sit 180 guests at one time.

Santa Maria’s Cracker Barrel will follow the opening of the eatery’s locations in Victorville and Sacramento.

A fourth Cracker Barrel is planned for Rialto with opening set for this spring, according to the company's website.

So beloved are Cracker Barrels that one fan created a Facebook page, “Bring Cracker Barrel to Southern California," asking Monday who would be attending the Santa Maria opening.

Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee, Cracker Barrel operates 658 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 45 states, and also owns the fast-casual Holler and Dash restaurants.

In additon to the opening of Cracker Barrel, the other Enos Ranch project nearing completion is the new home for CoastHills Credit Union, just west of Highway 101.

