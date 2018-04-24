Craig Allen: Expert Real Estate Agent Steve Epstein Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary

The recent volatility in the real estate market has forced many more recent additions to the real estate industry to the sidelines, as the massive price declines that occurred in late 2008, and throughout 2009 and 2010, resulted in a huge contraction in real estate transactions. Many agents were forced to find work in other industries. Only those highly experienced agents with deep roots in the local community, with well-established track-records of success and extensive client-bases, were able to weather the economic storm.

Today, those who survived the downturn are finding new, exciting and lucrative opportunities as the real estate market firms and transactions have begun to increase. As Steve Epstein states, “The market has appreciated 12 percent to 15 percent over the last year and may get pushed higher as buyers rush to beat the inevitable interest rate increases.” The challenge today is the lack of inventory in our local market, but those brokers with the ability to secure listings, and who have the right buyers in their pipeline are excelling.

Epstein moved to Santa Barbara from the Midwest with his family in 1963, his father having accepted a position with UC Santa Barbara. From an early age, he discovered that he had a passion for helping people solve problems and achieve their goals. Cultivating this passion and applying the skills he has developed throughout his career as a real estate broker, Epstein has enjoyed many years of success by focusing on the special needs of his clients. This dedication has been well-rewarded, earning him a highly loyal clientele.

Epstein demonstrated his ability to understand the unique needs and demands of his clients early in his career when he was recognized as the “Rookie of the Year” after his first year in the field. He also completed his courses and graduated from the Realtors Institute of California. Completion of “GRI” is a nationally recognized achievement and an indication of Epstein’s dedication to his career in the real estate industry. (Only 6.7 percent of California Realtors have made the effort and achieved this professional designation.)

He has earned his Certified Residential Specialist designation. The CRS designation is the highest residential designation achievable. Fewer than 4 percent of all Realtors nationwide hold a CRS designation. Epstein is also a Seniors Real Estate Specialist. The SRES designation is issued by the Senior Advantage Real Estate Council. He consistently places in the top 1 percent of 80,000 to 90,000 agents nationally. He was recently recognized as being the No. 1 agent out of approximately 1,400 agents (units sold) in the Santa Barbara MLS. He has completed the training and gained the experience to become a Certified Architectural Specialist and an Estates Properties Specialist.

In Santa Barbara, reputation is everything. This is a relatively small community, and if a service provider in any industry fails to place the needs of his or her client first, they will soon find themselves out of business. Epstein believes he has been successful because of his superior service and commitment to his clients. He is known within the industry for his professionalism and reliability. It is his experience, integrity, reputation and marketing skills that make him so successful in the Santa Barbara real estate market. As Epstein succinctly states in his team’s mission statement: “We serve at the pleasure and discretion of our valued clients”

Most important, Epstein gets the job done. He secures listings with motivated sellers who understand, based on his guidance, that appropriately priced properties get attention and receive offers, and he has ready buyers actively seeking to purchase properties in Santa Barbara.



Epstein is active with the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (as board president), the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College (former board member), Transition House (board member, past president) and the Santa Barbara Bowl (facility committee). He has been active with the American Cancer Society, Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International, and has been the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ vice chairman of the Programs Committee and has served on the Professional Standards Committee. He’s also been a director on the Semana Nautica board and is a current Business Leader at the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

Epstein will celebrate his 25th anniversary as a real estate broker this week. It is extremely rare, especially in the Santa Barbara market, to find professionals with a stellar reputation and a quarter-century of local market experience. He will also celebrate his one-year anniversary with Keller Williams Realty this week. Click here for more information, or contact him at 805.689.9339.

— Craig Allen, CFA, CFP, CIMA, is president of Montecito Private Asset Management LLC and founder of Dump Your Debt. He has been managing assets for foundations, corporations and high-net worth individuals for more than 20 years and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA charter holder), a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) certification. He blogs at Finance With Craig Allen and can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.1400. Click here to read previous columns or follow him on Twitter: @MPAMCraig. The opinions expressed are his own.