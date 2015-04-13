Craig Springer Joins Board of Downtown Santa Barbara Organization

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce that Chrisman Executive Director Dr. Craig Springer has been elected to the Downtown Santa Barbara Organization Board of Directors.

Dr. Springer, a 35-year veteran of the professional fine and performing arts community, will bring an enriched insight and ensure ongoing support of Santa Barbara’s thriving arts and entertainment district for Downtown Santa Barbara.

“I have always admired the Downtown Organization for its dynamic leadership team and their innovative work that inspires our community,” Springer said. “I have tremendous respect for the Downtown Organization board members, and I look forward to working with them to support Santa Barbara’s thriving downtown arts and business community.”

Prior to joining the SBCPA, Dr. Springer was the executive director at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts where he oversaw an annual season of over 200 public performances. In addition, Dr. Springer spent nine years at the University of Southern California as the assistant dean of cultural arts and activities, responsible for programming and management of two art series, a lecture series, and two festivals, as well as the President’s Distinguished Lecture and Artist Series.

Prior to his arrival at USC, Dr. Springer was the director of concert operations for Northwestern University’s School of Music, where he managed the Pick-Staiger Concert Hall, Lutkin Recital Hall and Regenstein Recital Hall, including the presentation of a 30-event performing art series as well as a 450-event concert season. Dr. Springer also taught in Northwestern’s School of Communications, from which he earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, all focusing on the development and marketing of popular cultural products.

Downtown Santa Barbara is a membership driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown area bounded by Anacapa, Chapala, Micheltorena and Gutierrez streets. Helping keep downtown Santa Barbara clean, attractive, safe and vibrant goes toward supporting this goal. Click here to learn more about Downtown Santa Barbara.

To learn more about how to support the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or the Granada Theatre, contact Kristi Newton, director of development, at [email protected] or 805.899.3000 x130 or click here.

— Sydney Gardner for the Downtown Santa Barbara Organization.