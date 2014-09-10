Craig Zimmerman Joins Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation Board

Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group, has been elected to the volunteer Board of Trustees of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

He previously served on the Capital Campaign Committee for the rebuilding of GVCH.

Zimmerman is also one of the founders and managing principals of Towbes Capital Partners, the real estate investment division of The Towbes Group, and sits on the Board of Directors at Montecito Bank & Trust, the oldest locally owned and operated community bank in Santa Barbara County, with assets in excess of $1.2 billion.

Zimmerman is a licensed real estate broker and is the former chair of the board of the UCSB Economic Forecast, member of the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, The Towbes Foundation, Santa Barbara Middle School, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Royal Pride Foundation supporting San Marcos High School and The Santa Barbara High School Foundation. He contributes his time and support to several nonprofit and affordable housing advocate organizations.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, he has a degree in entrepreneurial services where he attended the nationally recognized Entrepreneur Program.

He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Amy, and two children, Charlie and Maisie.

GVCHF current officers and trustees include chair Lawrence Harter, M.D.; Robin Cederlof, vice chair; Lynda Nahra, treasurer; Joan Bennett, secretary; Earl Armstrong, Jean Blois, Anthony Borgatello, Robert Fatch, Joanne Funari, Jeffrey Kruthers, Susan Deacon and Jean Smith.

Founded in 1966 to serve the growing community of Goleta Valley, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital became part of Cottage Health System in 1996, and enjoys a ranking in the top quartile for patient satisfaction. GVCH is recognized for its Cottage Center for Orthopedics Program, Oral and Maxillofacial surgery, Therapy Services, Breast Care Center and the Center for Wound Management.

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.