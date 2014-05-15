Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:46 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Crane Care Fair on Friday to Benefit Six Local Nonprofits

By Ann Pieramici for Crane Country Day School | May 15, 2014 | 3:30 p.m.

Crane Country Day School will host its second annual Care Fair from 3 to 4:15 p.m. this Friday, May 16, on the school’s 11-acre campus in Montecito.

Crane’s eighth-grade class is responsible for organizing the fair, which raises money for six local nonprofits: Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS), the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, All for Animals, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara School of Squash.

Each organization will have information on their nonprofits, and a bounce house, baked goods, games and prizes will entertain fairgoers while raising money.

“We have worked with and visited these organizations during our three years in the Upper School, and it’s very rewarding to give back to our community since we are so lucky here at Crane,” event organizer Arin Pieramici said.

Her fellow organizer, Elizabeth Spiller, agreed: “We are so appreciative of what Crane has done for us that we want to give back to others. This event is not only fun, but it's a way to bring our school together and raise awareness about important causes in town.”

“I am so proud of the energy and commitment these eighth-graders have for community service,” said service learning teacher Janey Cohen, who has taught the Upper School students about the importance of volunteerism over the past four years.

All service efforts are initiated and led by students, which Cohen explains empowers and involves them on a much deeper level.

The fair is open to the public. Entry cost is $10 for a wristband providing access to all games and activities.

Crane Country Day is a K-8 independent school dedicated to experiential education. The school's curriculum balances rigorous academics with joyful learning. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Erin Guerra, director of admission, at 805.969.7732 x106 or click here.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing Crane Country Day School.

