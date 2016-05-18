Crane Country Day School Sets Sail on Fun-Filled Cruise Without Ever Leaving Shore

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The high seas beckoned as Crane Country Day School’s annual Spring Benefit, Ahoy Crane!, got underway on May 7. The aptly oceanside terrace of the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club took on the likeness of a seafaring ship, complete with colorful, student-created nautical flags flying high amid twinkling lights.

Guests decked out in maritime hues of red, white and blue added to the evening’s celebratory nature.

Crane parents Jen and Skip Abed, co-chaired the event — the first husband-and-wife team to do so. As owners of Santa Barbara Sailing Center for the past 16 years, the nautical theme was simply an extension of the Abeds’ own lives.

“Our inspiration for the event was really a reflection of who we are,” Jen offered. “This is our family’s lifestyle. Our life is sailing, being on the water, out on the ocean, and our business is in the harbor, so this theme was second nature to us.”

As such, the Abeds didn’t have to look far beyond their own inventory for the ropes, rigging and sailcloth that comprised much of the evening’s décor. Guests dined family-style at two long tables festooned with maritime maps, hurricane lanterns and napkin “rings” of knotted rope.

“The family-style seating was a change for the auction dinner this year, but it was really important to us,” Jen said. “The kids take part in their Crane families each year, where Staffulty and students periodically share lunches and other holiday events together.

“We wanted this to be an extension of that, with everyone feeling that they were together as one big Crane family.”

Skip Abed added that chairing the auction was a labor of love.

“Jen and I love Crane because our children love Crane,” he said.

“Our children are happy, they’re thriving here,” Jen echoed. “We wanted to celebrate the other parents who love the school, celebrate their children, and give back and show our support for Crane.”

To that end, the fundraising portion of the evening featured a silent and live auction. Highlights included vacations in Aspen, Park City and Sun Valley, a cruise on the Channel Cat or Double Dolphin, as well as a much-sought-after cooking adventure in Paris, entitled, “Le Cordon Bleu and You.”

“Our school is a special place, unique in many ways, one of which is the extraordinary level of parent support and participation,” Crane Headmaster Joel Weiss said of the campus at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.

That participation was on full display following dinner and the live auction when a successful “paddle raise” benefiting the school’s tuition-assistance program ensued.

As inspiration, Weiss introduced a brief video featuring several parents, teachers and Crane alumni speaking candidly about how the school’s scholarship fund had changed their lives. Put simply, “It gives kids the opportunity to love education and love learning,” shared one grateful alum. (Scroll down the page to view the video.)

This year, Weiss announced that the monies generated would add to the Debbie Williams Scholarship Endowment, created 10 years ago to celebrate Williams’ 30th year at Crane. Her illustrious Crane career spans 40 years — and counting. She began her Crane tenure as a first-grade teacher in 1976, and has held numerous positions since then: Head of Lower School, admissions director, acting head of school (while Weiss was on sabbatical) and most recently as Crane’s development director.

“Looking at Debbie’s various job titles is one way to see her 40 years,” Weiss offered. “But an even more powerful lens is to see her through the list of characteristics that have marked her time at Crane. Not only is Debbie growth-oriented, but she’s willing to evolve and change. She always shows tremendous attention to detail.

“She’s one of the hardest working people I have ever met. Finally, in all her roles at Crane, Debbie has always been an extraordinary supporter of diversity.”

In fact, just moments earlier in the evening, as Jen Abed thanked those who helped ensure that every aspect of Ahoy Crane! was ship shape, she gave special mention to Crane’s development team: Rhoda Lauten, Jamie Moore and Williams, of course, at the helm.

Major sponsors and donors included Cristina and Erck Rickmers, Noelle and Dick Wolf, Leslie and Robert Zemeckis, Ella and Scott Brittingham, Randi Miller and Terry Cunningham, Elizabeth and Lee Gabler, and Lisa and George Hagerman.

— Elizabeth Karlsberg is a Crane School parent.

