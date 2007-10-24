Crane Country Day School Celebrates Fall with Annual Country Fair

Crane Country Day School will host its annual country fair from 10a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at the school's 11-acre Montecito campus,1795 San Leandro Lane. Admission is free and open to the entirecommunity.

Crane Country Day School will host its annual country fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at the school’s 11-acre Montecito campus, 1795 San Leandro Lane. Admission is free and open to the entire community.

The fair features all the old favorites, including a cake walk, obstacle course, climbing wall, arts & crafts, games, face painting, sumo wrestling, jousting and much more. New this year is a pumpkin patch with more than 200 various-sized pumpkins, a special toddler bounce house, football throw and the classic goldfish toss. And just in time for Halloween, the drop-dead nail booth offers a wide variety of colors to match your costume, while the hairspray and tattoo tents will help you complete your disguise.

Kids get to test their aim through a variety of tossing games, including the sponge, lollipop and pumpkin tosses; the dart throw; putt-putt golf; and, of course, a dunk tank. Meanwhile, adults will enjoy the Country Kitchen featuring caramel-icious recipes and a spicy bake-off. There also are plenty of gently used books, DVDs and a fresh flower mart for those wishing to shop.

No fair would be complete without cotton candy, snow-cones, hot dogs and some foot-stompin’ live music, which will all be on display. Kudos to event chairwomen Pam Raisin and Kelly Samuels for bringing old-fashioned fun and a taste of fall to Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.craneschool.org.

Celebrating 80 years of academic excellence, Crane Country Day School is a local, independent, not-for-profit, K-8 school that is committed to providing a stimulating academic environment in which children may grow intellectually, realize personal creativity, develop self-assurance, and gain an appreciation of and respect for the diversity of the world around them.