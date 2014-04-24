Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:58 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Crane Hosting Author Marla Frazee, Distributor Isabel Baker for Discussion on Children’s Literature

By Ann Pieramici for Crane Country Day School | April 24, 2014 | 8:44 a.m.

Crane Country Day School is proud to showcase two talented leaders in the world of children's literature in a presentation of books and writing featuring bestselling author and illustrator Marla Frazee with book distributor and reviewer Isabel Baker.

The event will be held at Crane Country Day School’s Cate Hall/Barbakow Family Theater at 7 p.m. Monday, April 28.

Together in a presentation for parents and grandparents of preschool- and early elementary-age children, Frazee and Baker will offer perspectives on selecting books for children and also discuss the creative writing process.

As parents, we know it’s important and enjoyable to read with our children, but the selection process can be overwhelming. Baker, founder of The Book Vine, a successful children’s book distributor, will present the best new children's books of the year and also include classics too good to miss!

Frazee, a bestselling and award-winning children’s book author-illustrator, will share the creative processes behind fulfilling her childhood dream of writing. Frazee’s books include A Couple of Boys Have the Best Week Ever, which received a Caldecott Honor Award and a Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor. She's also written Roller Coaster, Walk On!, Santa Claus The World's Number One Toy Expert and The Boss Baby, and illustrated many books, including the New York Times bestselling Stars, All The World and the popular Clementine series.

The event is free and open to the community. Books will be sold and signed at the event. A special presentation for teachers begins at 4 p.m. with the general, parent admission beginning at 7 p.m. at Crane Country Day School, 1795 San Leandro Lane.

For more information, contact Debbie Williams at [email protected] or call 805.969.7732 x105.

— Ann Pieramici represents Crane Country Day School.

