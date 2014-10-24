Crane Country Day School Hosting All-Alumni Reunion This Saturday
By Debbie Williams for Crane Country Day School | October 24, 2014 | 1:56 p.m.
This Saturday, Oct. 25, Crane Country Day School will host its fourth annual All-Alumni Reunion from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Come visit with former classmates and faculty members, and enjoy a taco dinner while looking over old yearbooks and photo albums.
In addition, come see the new physical improvements to the campus, such as the new parking lot, soccer fields and entrance to the school, located at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Santa Barbara.
For more information, contact Debbie Williams at 805.969.7732 x105.
— Debbie Williams represents Crane Country Day School.
