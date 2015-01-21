Crane Country Day School Hosting Annual Open House and Art Show on Sunday

Crane Country Day School is hosting its annual Open House and Art Show from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 25, at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.

From 2 to 3 p.m., the classrooms will be open to meet teachers and see samples of student work. Fifth- and eighth-grade tour guides will be available to customize the experience. The library will feature videos of a variety of Crane performance opportunities.

At 3 p.m., a presentation will take place in Crane’s theater, Cate Hall, which will include a song from the fourth-grade play, The Wicked Wiz of Oz, a performance from the Upper School xylophone group, Vibes!, and a slideshow of Crane activities and events. At 3:30 p.m., the campus will come to life with a variety of activities, including math games, science experiments, art projects and garden tours.

Crane’s Open House coincides with the all-school art show, which showcases nearly 1,000 pieces of student artwork. The art theme this year, “Heart & Soul,” takes an unconventional look at the classic phrase. The kindergarteners’ clay Dover sole fish show their unique personalities through texture and composition. Fourth-graders will display their “artificial hearts” inspired by the Tin Man, which use metal, clay and a variety of discarded medical parts. Eighth-grade unique “heartfelt” shadow boxes in the style of Joseph Cornell are sure to delight children and adults alike.

Crane offers the Open House as an opportunity for the whole family to visit the campus, meet the teachers, and experience the unique programs and curriculum that the school has to offer. Stop by on Sunday and take a look! The Open House and Art Show event is rain or shine.

For more information, call Crane’s Admission Office at 805.969.7732 or email [email protected].

— Julia Davis is the associate director of admission for Crane Country Day School.