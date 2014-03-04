Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:18 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Jean-Michel Cousteau to Introduce ‘Blackfish’ Film at Free Screening at Crane Country Day School

By Katy Berrey for Crane Country Day School | March 4, 2014 | 1:56 p.m.

Crane Country Day School is proud to present Jean-Michel Cousteau, renowned environmentalist, educator and film producer, for an educational introduction to the documentary Blackfish.

He will share his message and passion about the importance of better understanding the complexity of the amazing whales featured in the film.

In the documentary Blackfish, director-producer Gabriela Cowperthwaite tells the story of Tilikum, a performing killer whale, through shocking footage and emotional interviews in this emotionally wrenching story. The film explores the creature’s extraordinary nature, reveals the lives and losses of the trainers, examines the multi-billion-dollar sea-park industry, and challenges us to consider our relationship with nature.

The screening will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cate Hall at Crane Country Day School, 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito. Admission is free.

The introduction will be approximately 20 minutes. The film running time is 90 minutes; it's rated PG-13 and not appropriate for children younger than sixth grade.

— Katy Berrey is a development officer for Crane Country Day School.

