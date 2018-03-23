Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:00 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Crane Country Day School Returns to Montecito Campus

Clean-up crews wipe down books in the Crane Country Day School library to get the campus ready for students. Click to view larger
Clean-up crews wipe down books in the Crane Country Day School library to get the campus ready for students.  (Teresa Pietsch photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 12, 2018 | 6:18 p.m.

Students at Crane Country Day School returned to their Montecito campus on Monday, five weeks after the deadly Jan. 9 debris flows forced a long-term closure.

The K-8 school at 1795 San Leandro Lane was undamaged in the storm, but crews have been cleaning up dust and additional ash from the Thomas Fire.

Some residents sheltered at the campus until they could be evacuated from Montecito, and first responders used the school as a base, so “there was a lot of debris that ended up collaterally being there,” parent Elizabeth Karlsberg said.

Classes had not been held at the Montecito campus since Jan. 5. and students were hosted at four sites in the meantime: Congregation B’nai B’rith for kindergarten through third-grade students; the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s McCormick House for fourth- and fifth-graders; and the downtown 27 E. Cota Street space for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders.

That building also houses Kaplan International and Active Life Scientific.

The United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County in Carpinteria briefly hosted students whose families were stuck south of the Highway 101 closure.

Crane Country Day School will be able to use these remote sites again if necessary, during future evacuations or other emergencies, school staff said.

Crane Country Day School students Quinton Cohen, left, Charlotte Weiss and Kai Morphy welcome their classmates back to the Montecito campus Monday morning. Click to view larger
Crane Country Day School students Quinton Cohen, left, Charlotte Weiss and Kai Morphy welcome their classmates back to the Montecito campus Monday morning. (Teresa Pietsch photo)

“I think everybody’s happy to be back, even though everything worked out really well,” Karlsberg said.

Air- and water-quality testing at the school all came back clean, Head of School Joel Weiss wrote in a message to parents, and school staff are preparing for future rain events and evacuations.

“Beginning this weekend we will have a new ritual at Crane,” he wrote Friday. “Every Sunday night, a team (Alexis Fischer as safety committee chair, Joel Weiss as head of school, Don Cook as business manager, Tom Kenny as board president, and Winifred Lender as chair of risk management) will look at the weather predictions for the week ahead and decide the best course of action, and we will keep the school community informed of any changes to our regular schedule.”

Laguna Blanca’s Lower School campus remains closed

Laguna Blanca’s Lower School is still closed, with no timeline for students to return to the 250 San Ysidro Road campus.

Its K-4 students are attending classes at the Goleta Girls Inc. facility, said Tara Broucqsault, director of communications.

Utilities have been restored to the campus, which had minimal damage and clean-up, but officials are waiting to resume classes there, she said.

“At this point, our most important goal is to maintain a sense of consistency and uninterrupted instruction time for our students,” she said in an email.

“Items we are taking into consideration before returning to Montecito include: overall traffic congestion in Montecito, air quality, and the potential for future evacuation orders when rain returns to the area. At this point, no timeline has been set for our return to Montecito.”

About 85 students are displaced from the Lower School, and the students in fifth through 12th grade at the Hope Ranch campus were not displaced following the Jan. 9 debris flows. 

The school established a free bus service to the Hope Ranch and Girls, Inc. campuses to help families, Broucqsault added. 

School officials previously said they would be considering a faster return to the Montecito campus if the “Laguna North” facility was not such a good fit.

“Their staff has been an incredibly willing and accommodating partner with our school. If we were in the position of not having a desirable location to support our program, we would be considering a speedier return to our Montecito campus. However, the Girls Inc. facility is well equipped, which allows us the flexibility of a more measured approach during the rebuilding process,”" Broucqsault said in late January.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 