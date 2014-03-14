Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:22 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Crane Country Day School Screening ‘Bridgewalkers’ on Monday

By Katy Berrey for Crane Country Day School | March 14, 2014 | 6:40 p.m.

Crane Country Day School proudly presents a free screening of the sold-out Santa Barbara International Film Festival documentary selection Bridgewalkers, featuring tribal and spiritual leaders from around the world on a quest to restore balance to our relationship with Earth.

These leaders gather in Greenland to remember the wounds of the past and embrace the spirit that has endured.

In this documentary, you’ll stand with these extraordinary “Bridgewalkers” around the sacred fire as they bridge the mind to the heart, the heart to the land, and the land to the one human family.

Director/producer Kara Rhodes will participate in a Q&A session directly following the film, lasting about 30 minutes.

The screening will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 17 at Crane Country Day School, 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito. Admission is free. The film running time is 60 minutes. The film is appropriate for children in fourth grade and above.

— Katy Berrey is a development officer for Crane Country Day School.

