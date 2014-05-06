Crane Country Day School’s Production of ‘Hairspray’ Opens Thursday

Take a trip back to 1960s Baltimore with Crane Country Day School’s Upper School spring musical, Hairspray.

A cast and crew of more than 50 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students have been working tirelessly for months in preparation.

The show opens at 7 p.m. this Thursday, May 8, followed by another performances at 7 p.m. Friday and a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The musical follows Tracy Turnblad as she pursues her dreams to become a dancer on the “Corny Collins Show.” Tracy confronts body-size issues and overcomes the scheming competition of Amber von Tussie to become the show’s instant sensation.

Along the way, Tracy catches the eye of Link Larkin, the local heartthrob, and together with friends Penny and Seaweed, they not only dance their way to the top but also bring the town together to address adversity and prejudice.

Hairspray is directed by Crane drama teacher Shana Lynch Arthurs, also of Stage Left Productions.

Crane’s Performing Arts Department puts on four productions each school year. Developing character and confidence through public speaking and performance opportunities have been values at Crane since it was founded in 1928.

Click here for more information about Crane Country Day School or to purchase tickets for any of the three shows.

— Julia Davis is the associate director of admission for Crane Country Day School.