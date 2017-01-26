Crane Country Day School to Host Annual Open House, Art Show

Crane Country Day School will host its annual Open House and Art Show from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1795 San Leandro Lane, Montecito.

The event is held as an opportunity for families to visit the campus, meet teachers, and experience the programs and curriculum the school offers. The event will be held rain or shine.

Crane's newly completed Oak Tree Quad complex will be open and includes the 2,000-square-foot Phil von Phul Design & Engineering Center, as well as an outdoor amphitheater, and new classroom and office spaces.

From 2-3 p.m., prospective students and their families can walk around the campus, visit the K-8 classrooms, meet the teachers, and see samples of student work.

Visitors are also invited to the art rooms to create their own art and view the annual student Art Show, which showcases some 600 pieces of K-8 student artwork, inspired by the theme “Above and Below.”

At 3 p.m., a presentation will take place in Crane’s theater, Cate Hall, which will include a musical number from the fourth-grade play, James, Janey & The Giant Peach, the Upper School xylophone group Vibes!, and selections from Music Hour, the school’s annual talent show.

At 3:30 p.m., the campus will come to life with a variety of program activities including art activities, math games, engineering and science projects, and garden tours.

For more information, visit the event page at www.craneschool.org, or contact Crane’s admission office, 969-7732, or email [email protected]

— Erin Guerra for Crane Country Day School.