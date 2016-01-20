Crane Country Day School to Open Doors for Annual Open House and Art Show

Crane Country Day School will host its annual Open House and Art Show from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.

From 2-3 p.m., prospective students and their families are welcome to walk around the Crane campus and visit the schools K-8 classrooms, meet the teachers and see samples of student work.

Visitors are also invited to the art rooms to create their own art and see the annual student Art Show.

The Art Show, showcasing over 600 pieces of student artwork, is inspired by the theme "Motion/Emotion."

Blending the theme with their study of Picasso paintings, K-8 students created watercolor portraits and affixed a small mirror in their work to reflect movement as the viewer passes by.

Kindergarteners created puzzles that reveal their self-portraits when put together, while first graders used muslin and sewed colorful and snugly soft art sculptures.

Sixth- through eighth-grade students created mesmerizing mobiles, spinning kinetic sculptures and circus faire all inspired by the artist Alexander Calder.

They also hand pounded tin hamsa hands as part of their integrated curriculum focusing on art around the world.

The installation will also display a presentation of this year’s seventh-grade design challenge and their use of design thinking to present a proposed architectural solution for the school regarding student storage space.

At 3 p.m., a presentation will take place in Crane’s theater, Cate Hall, which will include a song from the fourth-grade play, The Phantom Tollbooth, a performance from the Upper School xylophone group, Vibes!, and a slide show of Crane activities and events.

At 3:30 p.m., the campus will come to life with a variety of program activities including math games, science experiments, garden tours and engineering projects.

Crane offers the Open House as an opportunity for the whole family to visit the campus, meet the teachers and experience the unique programs and curriculum the school has to offer.

Stop by and take a look! The Open House and Art Show event is rain or shine.

For more information, visit the event page or contact Crane’s admission office at 805.969.7732 or [email protected].

— Erin Guerra is the director of admission for Crane Country Day School.