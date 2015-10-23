Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Crane Country Fair Offers Old-Fashioned Fun

By Julia Rodgers for Crane Country Day School | October 23, 2015 | 8:45 a.m.
The Crane Country Fair on Sunday, Oct. 25, will offer old-fashioned fun for people of all ages. Click to view larger
The Crane Country Fair on Sunday, Oct. 25, will offer old-fashioned fun for people of all ages. (Teresa Pietsch photo)

Crane Country Day School will host its annual Country Fair on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school’s 11-acre campus at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.

The wider Santa Barbara community is invited and encouraged to attend this community event. Many current Crane parents say that attending the Country Fair is what helped them choose the school for their children.

“My first experience with Crane was the Country Fair,” said Tasha Marlow, one of the co-chairs of this year’s event. “It was such a happy, friendly place — I knew it was where I wanted our kids to go to school.”

Although admission to the Country Fair is free, tickets need to be purchased to participate in the booth activities or to buy food.

This year’s fair promises good old country fun with a haunted house, petting zoo, giant slide, obstacle course, dunk tank, face painting and duck pond. Children will stay busy at the balloon dart throw, football throw, sponge toss, beanbag toss or lollipop toss.

Meanwhile, their parents will have fun checking out the “Country Kitchen,” which features home-baked goods from Crane parents and teachers. A raffle gives fairgoers a chance to win a soon-to-be-released Sonos PLAY:5 smart speakers, as well as other numerous raffle items.

After all that activity, fairgoers who work up an appetite can feast on fair favorites such as popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream and snow cones, or the popular “Big Daddy’s Barbeque,” where the Crane dads grill burgers and more.

And if healthy fare suits you, a food booth called “Healthy Hut” will have kale, quinoa or caprese salad.

Thirsty fairgoers can buy fresh-squeezed lemonade made with lemons donated by Crane families.

For the past two years, three Crane moms have taken on the huge job of planning the fair: Erin Spence, Susan Monaghan and Natasha Marlow. Crane parent and student volunteers staff all of the food booths and fun activities, a major logistical feat that involves the entire school.

“My favorite part of the Fair is seeing all of the children walk onto the grounds on the day of the event and get so excited,” Spence said. “It is such a feel good event for everyone. Seeing the smiles on everyone's faces makes all of the months of planning and hard work worth it.”

For more information about the Crane Country Day School, contact the admissions office at 805.969.7732 or visit www.craneschool.org.

