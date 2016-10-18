Crane Country Fair Serves Up Old-Fashioned Fun

From students, teachers and staff to parents and grandparents, entire school community gets involved in annual autumn festival.

Carnival games, cotton candy, a cakewalk. These can mean only one thing: It’s time for Crane Country Day School’s annual Country Fair.

Students, teachers and a sizable army of parent volunteers have been readying for the big day, which will see Crane’s athletic fields transformed into a playground full of old-fashioned country fun.

The fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1795 San Leandro Lane.

Fairgoers will be treated to all the classics, including a petting zoo, lollipop toss, dart throw, giant slide, bounce houses, dunk tank and sack races. Under the tutelage of faculty, Crane students have been working tirelessly on another favorite attraction: the haunted house, alleged to be more spooktacular than ever.

There will be live music and a DJ playing alternately throughout the event. Celebrated artist Whitney Abbott (also a Crane mom) will share her talent with youngsters at the fair’s arts-and-crafts booth.

In addition to the standard attractions, Crane parents and first-time fair co-chairs, Susan McMillan and Missy Ryan, sought out some new booths geared to appeal to older kids.

To wit, the bungee run, a relatively new concept, which will first have participants harnessed and tethered to an inflatable of some sort — à la a giant rubber band – and then running swiftly to retrieve a beanbag before their competitor does.

Or, perhaps an invigorating game of human foosball is more your style. Fairgoers can try their hands (and arms) at the baseball-throw booth, which will clock the speed of a pitch.

“It’s a traditional country fair where there really is something for everyone, young and old alike,” said McMillan of the harvest-themed festivities.

Of course, pulling off a winning fair requires the work of everyone in the Crane community as well. Every Crane student, parent, teacher and staff member gets in on the action. Even grandparents and alumni lend a hand to ensure the fair’s success.

“When I first realized the number of parent volunteer hours required to make the fair work, it was daunting,” said co-chair Ryan. “It’s at least 440 hours, and probably a lot more, and every parent is asked to participate, but they all show up.”

“That our families put that much effort into this event is indicative of their commitment to and their feelings for the school,” said McMillan.

“Crane considers the fair more friend-raiser than fundraiser,” said Debbie Williams, the school’s director of development. “We’re proud of our school and this event allows us to share that enthusiasm with the community.”

“It is a community builder, “ said McMillan. “A lot of new families are introduced to Crane through the fair. It allows them a glimpse at the school and to gain a sense of the special place that is Crane.”

While the games and booths draw many to the fair, a host of other folks come for the food. Along with traditional fair fare (think snow-cones, ice cream, popcorn and lemonade), you’ll find Big Daddy’s BBQ booth, manned by Crane dads who can’t wait to show off their grilling chops.

Those with a hankering for more refined but equally delectable comestibles — including vegetarian and vegan options — will find it at the Healthy Hut, served up by Carpinteria-based Food Liaison.

The Country Fair would not be complete without its very own Country Kitchen, for tasty sweets and scrumptious savories created by Crane’s own home bakers and chefs.

As an aside, guests who haven’t recently visited the Crane campus will note a prominent construction project underway. The addition will house new English and math classrooms, as well as a design and engineering center. The space, called the Oak Tree Quad, should be completed by the end of November.

On a final note, Ryan offers the following: “This event allows Crane parents to show just how much they love the school. We also get closer as a community and really enjoy working with each other. The fair really is Crane at its best.”

For more information about Crane or the upcoming Country Fair, please visit craneschool.org.

— Elizabeth Karlsberg for Crane Country Day School.