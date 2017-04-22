Crane School’s Students on Educational Mission

Fourth-grade classes in California study the history of the California Missions, but this year Crane Country Day School’s fourth-grade teachers implemented a new historical simulation in their classrooms: Designing California’s 22nd Mission.

Starting with project guidelines from the Buck Institute for Education, an educational group that advocates for project-based learning, Crane’s teachers expanded on the curriculum increasing the experiential learning components of the project for their students.

“We look for unique and new historical simulations because it’s a wonderful way to make history come alive and encourages students to look at historical events through a variety of perspectives,” said fourth-grade teacher Stephanie Bagish.

“Designing their own 22nd mission required our students to look at the religious, geographical, political and logistical considerations that were factors in shaping our state," she said.

"These types of simulations also allow us to integrate a variety of curricular domains into a unified project that asks children to write, research, reflect, debate, imagine, and calculate in numerous ways.

"There is an incredible synergy in having students collaborate and use all their skills in completing complex assignments,” she said.

There were numerous assignments and activities for the students in the 22nd mission simulation, but the students also focused on two overarching challenges.

First, each group had to identify a location in Alta, Calif., that would provide a sustainable environment. Second, they had to design and draw architectural blueprints for their proposed mission.

“In parallel to the standard curriculum of California mission history, the first challenge allowed us to incorporate local geography, map-reading, social studies, persuasive writing, and letter writing skills,” said fourth-grade teacher Patti Smart.

“The second challenge incorporated length measurement, square-footage calculations, socio-economic needs of the times, drafting skills, art and design, and public speaking," Smart said.

"At Crane School, we are always looking for project based learning opportunities which engage students by giving them a challenge, which demands a range of skills and creativity to solve,” she said.

The fourth-graders first considered which geographic features were needed to sustain a mission community. Students had to consider the proximity of Native American tribes, other missions, and ports. They also needed to think about sources of fresh water, as well as land suitable for growing crops.

Once they selected their location, they had to articulate why they chose that site by writing a persuasive letter to the archbishop.

After selecting a location, students began the work that would define the size and scope of their 22nd mission. The collaborative groups decided what type of skilled workers were needed, which crops and livestock they would include, and the layout for the necessary workshops.

They integrated math through measurement, and students were required to keep their blueprints to scale.

Ultimately, the fourth-grade teams presented their work to the “archbishop,” Crane’s engineering and design teacher Sabina Funk, dressed in full archbishop vestments. They used their persuasive writing, blueprints, and research to advocate for having their mission be selected for construction.

Each group rose to the challenge and created viable and considerate proposals, which would have been worthy additions to California’s network of missions.

This is just one of many new experiential learning opportunities at Crane School. More project ideas like this can be found online at the Buck Institute for Education project-based learning website www.bie.org.

