Crane’s New Elective Program Offers Students Diverse Choices

Middle-schoolers can explore everything from building to baking, singing to sailing, and much in between

Crane School's New E-Block Program Balances Academic Rigor with Student Choice

On E-Day afternoons at Crane Country Day School, in Santa Barbara attendance is robust, but many middle-school classrooms are vacant. There is a reason for this — Crane’s new E-Block elective program in grades six through eight.

Crane middle-school students take more than 12 different classes each semester. They learn and explore everything from math to art, English to service learning, physical fitness and health to public speaking. Offering a diverse curriculum allows students to learn about topics that might not have caught their attention otherwise.

Crane’s new E-Block elective program enhances that broad program by honoring student choice as well. Each trimester, Crane’s middle-school students can select from a slate of classes, allowing them to take three different electives each year.

“We strive for a balance of academic challenge and creative expression at Crane, and E-Block gives us a nice blend,” said Peggy Smith, head of Upper School.

These mixed-grade classes let students delve into a topic with active hands-on exploration, interaction with professional experts, and on-campus experiences with multiple off-campus trips.

There have been 20 courses offered so far this year, from robotics and architecture to do-it-yourself crafts and outdoor adventures.

“Some kids have trouble choosing there are so many interesting choices," said Smith. "Fortunately, in addition to many new electives each trimester, we can also repeat an elective so students can have another opportunity to choose what most interests them.”

This past semester, E-Block students and teachers could be found either on or off-campus. Some were in the school’s organic garden, harvesting tomatoes to make Farm-to-Table salsa, while others were touring the construction site of Crane School’s new Design and Engineering Center for the Let’s Build architecture elective.

There were middle-school students on the art deck, tinkering with a broken printer in hopes of fixing it in their Making by Breaking elective, and a large group was engaged in a flag football game on the sports fields in The Sporting Life.

Finally, in a peaceful nook on campus, a quartet from The Storytellers elective were practicing harmony for a show they wrote and performed for Crane’s Day of Giving.

Crane students and teachers were also at various venues around town. Many were at the Santa Barbara Harbor, getting ready for a variety of water sports such as kayaking, paddleboarding and sailing so they could use the nautical skills they learned in The World of Water.

Mindfulness and Yoga students were practicing at a yoga studio; Coding and Programing students brought protective headgear and watched a rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base; students were at the beach taking photos for their Through the Lens flat-lay project; and others were visiting a Milpas Street bakery to learn about running a small business for their Build-A-Bakery elective.

“Our new trimester E-Block Program is pure Crane," said. "It embodies so many of the things we celebrate here — joy in learning, hands-on experiences, teacher collaboration and student voice.”

— Mary Lee Wren for Crane Country Day School.