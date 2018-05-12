Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:01 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Crane School Presents ‘Shrek The Musical’

By Mary Lee Wren for Crane Country Day School | May 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Crane Country Day School’s Upper School students will present Dreamworks' Shrek The Musical, May 17-19. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

A cast and crew of more than 45 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students have been busy preparing for the production's opening.

Shrek The Musical opens in a far-away swamp with an ogre named Shrek whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by the invasion of a rag-tag group of misfit fairytale characters.

Banished from their kingdom by the pint-sized ruler Lord Farquaad, the characters plead with the ugly, green ogre to help them.

Determined to save his home, Shrek journeys forth on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona. Along the way, our unlikely hero befriends a talkative donkey, confronts a fierce, fiery dragon, and learns the fair princess has secrets of her own.

The family friendly and thoroughly enjoyable production is designed for audiences of all ages.

Shrek the Musical is directed by Crane's drama teacher Shana Lynch Arthurs, also of Stage Left Productions.

Crane’s Performing Arts Department puts on four productions each school year. Developing character and confidence through public speaking and performance opportunities have been values at Crane School since it was founded in 1928.

Call 969-7732 to buy tickets for any of the three shows; tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $12 for general admission.

— Mary Lee Wren for Crane Country Day School.

 

