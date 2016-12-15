Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Crane Students Write Book to Teach Young Children About Environment

Crane Country Day School eighth-graders use pens and watercolors to illustrate a children’s book their group is writing and designing to teach younger children about keeping plastics out of the ocean. (Crane Country Day School photo)
By Hayward Kwit for Crane Country Day School | December 15, 2016 | 2:34 p.m.

At Crane Country Day School, there is a deep commitment to foster students' compassion for one another and the world around them.

Walking onto the Crane Country Day School campus, one experiences a strong sense of community. Kindergarteners are giggling with their older buddies, and fourth-graders are talking about the support they received from sixth-grade students during their recent play. At the lunch tables, students and staff are helping one another recycle and compost, and in the classrooms, teachers and students continue working together toward a common goal.

It would be easy to see this climate of caring separate from the larger community, but at Crane, teaching children to understand their connection and responsibility to the world is vital to the school’s philosophy.

Off campus, one might see Crane students playing patty-cake with toddlers or picking oranges from fruit trees; they could be baking for a fundraiser, stocking shelves at a food pantry or clearing out storm drains. These are snapshots of Crane's Service Learning program.

Crane’s program creates a foundation for students in kindergarten through eighth grade to become compassionate members of the community. Seventh- and eighth-grade students investigate, research, participate and reflect on semester-long projects in their weekly Service Learning class. Individually or in groups, they research and propose ideas that are meaningful to them. They are encouraged to think outside the box and answer the question: “How can I make a difference today and in the future?” This dynamic student perspective makes Service Learning projects at Crane differ from year to year and from class to class.

A field trip to Santa Barbara’s Watershed Resource Center influenced Crane junior high students to become environmental advocates. In reflecting on the trip, the students decided to write a children’s book to teach younger children about keeping plastics out of the ocean. Collaborating with teachers from Crane’s art department, the students wrote and illustrated a story in which the main character, a string cheese wrapper, travels down a storm drain and ends up in the ocean. Soon the eighth-graders will read and donate their book to the preschoolers at the Storyteller Children’s Center. Experiential learning is at the core of this project, as the students are the researchers, creators, authors and illustrators.

This is one of the many unique projects that Crane students are working on this year. They are also committed to spending time with preschoolers, stocking shelves at Unity Shoppe and serving lunch at the PATH Santa Barbara Homeless Shelter. As students continue to develop into compassionate members of the community, they realize that they can make a difference. Through direct or indirect service, students see that their actions are important to the local community and the community at large.

Crane Country Day School is a K-8 independent school dedicated to experiential education. The school’s curriculum balances rigorous academics with joyful learning. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Erin Guerra, director of admission, at 805.969.7732 x106, or click here.

— Hayward Kwit is the service learning coordinator and director of after-school programs at Crane Country Day School.

