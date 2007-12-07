Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Crane’s New Classrooms Score High Marks

First-, second- and third-graders rush in, make themselves at home.

By Ann Pieramici | December 7, 2007 | 8:05 p.m.

Crane Country Day School unveiled its newly renovated first-, second-, and third-grade classrooms to an enthusiastic crowd of more than 100 parents and students last week.

Head of School Joel Weiss credited Dale Dunlap, Crane’s business manager; Geoff Crane, builder and grandson of the school’s founder; and Mike Staniforth for effectively managing the building project and completing the renovations in just five months.

Board president Scott Brittingham thanked Crane’s “altruistic community of teachers and parents” at the Montecito campus and further recognized teachers for “honing their craft everyday as they dedicate themselves to our children.”

Nobody was more ecstatic than the 61 students who will occupy the three spaces. Once the ribbons were cut, first-, second-, and third-graders raced through the doors and immediately started to explore their newfound space.

Kate Smith said the best part of the third-grade classroom is the chandelier, which lights the cozy reading space. Fellow student Lauren Lokre was excited about the deep cubbies, while Gina Moore loved the new desks. Teacher Will Fredericks was just as thrilled about the space as his students. When asked his favorite feature, he replied, “What’s not to like?”

Colleague Karen Ohrn teaches second grade and said she is very appreciative of the additional space, which is big enough to conduct small group, as well as, individual instruction. Each classroom has been doubled in size and now occupies approximately 1,000 square feet, including an outdoor deck.

The first-grade classroom is exactly what teacher Tracey Lawyer had envisioned. She especially liked “the soft space for children to cuddle, read and relax; it’s something every first-grader needs,” she said.

The 1-2-3 expansion follows on the heels of the recently built Brittingham Family Library and Browne Family Arts Center, which was completed in January 2006 at the campus, 1795 San Leandro Lane. Now that the bulldozers have cleared, school will seem a lot quieter — and much more spacious.

