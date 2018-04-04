5 Hurt in Vehicle Accident on Highway 1 Near Vandenberg AFB

Five people reportedly were transported to a local hospital following a crash on Highway 1 Wednesday morning, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road at 7:20 a.m.

Two vehicles, reportedly a red PT Cruiser and a red SUV, were involved in the incident.

Five people were transported for treatment with most going to Lompoc Valley Medical Center and one possibly taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to dispatch reports.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully