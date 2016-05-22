Las Positas Road Shut Down Near State Street After SUV Crash Knocks Down Power Lines

Part of street likely to remain closed until Monday morning after SUV crash near entrance of MacKenzie Park

Las Positas Road south of State Street in Santa Barbara was shut down Sunday after an SUV crashed into a power pole, bringing down utility wires in the area near Loreto Plaza.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on Las Positas near the entrance to MacKenzie Park across from McCaw Avenue, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Todd Johnson said.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner suffered minor injuries, but was not hospitalized, according to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

He said the SUV was northbound on Las Positas when it went up an embankment, then clipped the base of the utility pole.

Utility crews were on the scene repairing the damage, but fire officials said some level of road closure was expected until sometime Monday morning.

De Ponce said crews were hopeful of reopening at least one lane in each direction. In the meantime, northbound traffic was being diverted onto Stanley Drive through the Samarkand area, while southbound traffic was being detoured onto McCaw Avenue.

“There is a potential for the surrounding neighborhoods to have intermittent power outages,” according to fire Engineer Kevin Corbett.

