2 Men Injured in Crash That Briefly Closes Highway 154 Lane Near Los Olivos

Both drivers had to be extricated from vehicles by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and were transported to local hospitals

Two men were injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 154 near Los Olivos Tuesday morning.
Two men were injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 154 near Los Olivos Tuesday morning.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 1:18 p.m. | January 5, 2016 | 10:51 a.m.

A two-vehicle crash required extrication of both drivers and blocked the westbound lane of Highway 154 near Highway 101 in the Los Olivos area Tuesday morning. 

The silver Chevy Tahoe and a small Ford Ranger pickup collided at approximately 10:10 a.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.

The eastbound pickup reportedly began to hydroplane on the turn, crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the Chevy, according to Mike Eliason, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters worked with power tools for 15 minutes to extricate the Ford Ranger’s driver, Paul Cohen, 39, of Atascadero, from the wreckage.

“With the current weather conditions, no helicopters were available for transport and the man was subsequently transported via American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries,” Eliason said. 

A lane of Highway 154 was temporarily closed while emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle collision near Los Olivos. Click to view larger
A lane of Highway 154 was temporarily closed while emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle collision near Los Olivos.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

The Chevy Tahoe driver, Gregory Parks, 54, of Los Olivos, also required extrication, which took 10 minutes to free the man who had moderate injuries, Eliason added.

The second driver was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The crash blocked the westbound lane of Highway 154 for approximately 30 minutes, with traffic diverted to Highway 246. The eastbound lane remained open, allowing intermittent, one-way traffic control for more than two hours.

The accident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The drivers involved in a Tuesday morning collision both had to be extricated from the wreckage of their vehicles, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Click to view larger
The drivers involved in a Tuesday morning collision both had to be extricated from the wreckage of their vehicles, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
