Crash Closes Main Entrance to Vandenberg Air Force Base



The main entrance to Vandenberg Air Force Base was closed temporarily Friday morning due to a vehicle crash, according to 30th Space Wing Facebook page.

Details about the crash near the Santa Maria Gate Highway 1 and California Boulevard were not provided.

Lt. William Collette, a Vandenberg spokesman, said he could not provide details on the crash, requesting questions be emailed and information could be cleared with his boss.

He also could not say how long the main entrance would be closed.

“I don’t run the Santa Maria Gate so I don’t know,” Collette said.

People entering and exiting the base were urged to use the Lompoc Gate, off Santa Lucia Canyon Road, or the Solvang Gate, on 13th Street via Ocean Avenue.

For more information, contact the visitor center at 606-7662.



