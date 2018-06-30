Crash Closes Part of Highway 192 in Montecito for Up to 24 Hours

Roadway will be shut down between Hodges Lane and El Bosque Road while crews repair utility lines

A single-vehicle crash involving a utility pole has forced the lengthy closure of a portion of East Valley Road/Highway 192 in Montecito.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a BMW sedan slammed into a power power and ended up off the roadway on East Valley Road/Highway 192 in the area of Hodges Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, which destroyed the utility pole.

At 9:15 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported that East Valley Road will be shut down between Hodges Lane and El Bosque Road for up to 24 hours while Southern California Edison crews repair the damaged pole and power lines.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

