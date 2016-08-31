Car Crashes Into Riverbed in Northwestern Santa Maria Valley

Emergency crews were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a vehicle that went off the roadway and into the riverbed in northern Santa Maria Valley.

Just before 3 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report of a man stuck in a vehicle that landed on its side in the Santa Maria Riverbed near Bonita School Road at Bonita Lateral, according to emergency dispatch reports.

After the man was freed from the vehicle, he was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

His name and details on his injuries were not available.

The driver is being investigated for suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.