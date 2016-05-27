Crash Halts Northbound Highway 101 Traffic West of Goleta

Multi-vehicle accident backs up Memorial Weekend travelers all the way to Goleta

Memorial Day Weekend traffic headed north on Highway 101 from Goleta was brought to a standstill Friday evening by a multi-vehicle accident near El Capitan Ranch.

The crash, which shut down the northbound lanes for about 25 minutes, and backed up traffic all the way to past Cathedral Oaks Road, occurred shortly before 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident involved three vehicles, and reportedly began when one of the vehicles crossed over from the southbound lanes and struck another head-on, the CHP said.

One vehicle, a pickup truck, overturned and ended up on its side, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One person suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The left-hand lane was reopened at about 5:15 p.m., the CHP said, and tow trucks were reported having difficulty reaching the scene.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the CHP reported that all lanes were open.

