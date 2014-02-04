Crash Injures 2 Near Santa Maria; Driver Flees

Two people suffered moderate injuries Tuesday in a collision west of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at Brown Road and Betteravia Road shortly after 7:30 a.m., the CHP said.

It was the second serious crash in three days at the rural intersection.

The crash involved a Toyota hatchback and a Nissan sedan, and the driver of one of the vehicle fled on foot, the CHP said.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene, along with sheriff's deputies and the CHP.

Further details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

